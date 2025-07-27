Military Police Department Holds Seminar On Organization Of Military Service
The seminar analyzed the status of military service and military discipline in military units subordinate to the Ministry of Defense during the summer and winter training periods of 2024-2025.
Reports and recommendations were given on complying with the orders and directives of the Minister of Defense and the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, preparing documents on the organization of the troops' service, organizing internal service, garrison and guard services, as well as paramilitary security and other issues.
In the end, the instructions of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense regarding the organization of service and combat activities and the further improvement of military discipline were brought to the attention of the participants.
