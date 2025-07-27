403
Türkiye Confirms Importance of Balkan Stability
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the critical importance of the Balkans for Türkiye, describing the region as not only a strategic focal point but also an area deeply connected through cultural and humanitarian bonds.
Speaking on Saturday, Fidan addressed the media after the inaugural Balkan Peace Platform meeting held in Istanbul.
"The stability of the Balkans is of great importance primarily for Europe, as well as for the peace and security of neighboring regions," Fidan stated during the press briefing.
He underlined that this initiative stemmed from the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and noted that regional leaders responded with strong enthusiasm to the proposal.
The meeting brought together representatives from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, and Kosovo.
Fidan highlighted the significance of this gathering, reflecting the interest and engagement of countries from across the region.
Fidan also pointed out that the Balkans serve as a strategic nexus linking Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the Black Sea.
He emphasized the area's historical relevance in political, economic, and security domains.
He noted that Türkiye’s bilateral relations with Balkan nations are expanding steadily, with increased engagement at high levels and ongoing cooperation in various fields.
“We believe that stability in the Balkans will become permanent primarily through strengthened cooperation and dialogue among regional countries. This approach is based on the principle of regional ownership,” Fidan concluded.
