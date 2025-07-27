403
Israeli Occupation Media: Humanitarian Truce In Parts Of Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media claimed on Sunday that so-called temporary "humanitarian truce" would begin in the parts of the Gaza Strip at 10:00 am local-time in Jerusalem, lasting until this evening.
According to reports, the decision made at the meeting of the mini-cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to impose a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza in response to mounting international pressure calling for humanitarian relief in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The population in the Gaza Strip had been suffering from starvation and the lack of food and amenities since the Israeli occupation launched its heinous war back in October of 2023. About two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are suffering from death by unjustified war and lack of food resources.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that the unjust policy of forced starvation is threatening the lives of all occupants of the Gaza Strip amid timid reaction from the global community, which did not prevent the Israeli occupation from carrying out its diabolical plans.
On a related development, the Israeli occupation seized the "Handala" Freedom Flotilla with its international activists onboard and relief aid intended for Gazan.
The Gazan media bureau condemned the Israeli occupation seizure of the vessel, describing it the act as a clear act of aggression and a violation of international law. (end)
