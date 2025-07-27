Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Google Executives Call On CM Omar

Google Executives Call On CM Omar


2025-07-27 02:04:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A team of senior executives from Google met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and offered to be part of the journey of digitisation through AI and empowering people of the Jammu and Kashmir through technology.

The Google team comprised of leadership executives Ashish Wattal -Country Director, Sanjay Dewan – Head State Governments sector, Pankaj Shukla – Head Technology & AI from Google Cloud.

Google team termed the meeting as productive saying that they were keen on exploring initiatives in Education, Health, Tourism, Startups and Skill Development to create impactful and scalable AI solutions for the J&K.

The team informed the CM that focus verticals with AI technology intervention in Education and Health will have a huge impact on lives of the citizens of J&K.

They stated that giving access to AI platforms to the startup community will help local solutions from within Jammu and Kashmir and also give an opportunity to the young tech force within the state to get exposure on deep tech platforms and create AI based applications which will be used within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.

Read Also J&K To Get Dedicated Law University, ₹50 Cr Allocated: CM Killing Of Suspected Drug-peddler: CM, Mehbooba Demand Probe

MENAFN27072025000215011059ID1109847330

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search