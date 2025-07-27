J&K Deserves A Performing CM, Not An Excuse-Maker: Altaf Bukhari

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC), accusing it of political dishonesty and failing to implement its own manifesto, while asserting that Jammu and Kashmir needs a Chief Minister who delivers, not one who hides behind excuses.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Bukhari questioned the credibility of the NC's past performance and held the party accountable for what he described as repeated failures to live up to its promises.

“Which of the National Conference's manifestos has ever been implemented?” Bukhari asked.“Political parties knew the limitations of power before they contested elections. If you were aware that you didn't have power, why did you fight elections in the first place? Now you can't use that as an excuse.”

His remarks appeared to be a veiled reference to Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and NC vice president, who has often cited limited autonomy post-2019 as a constraint for mainstream political parties.

Outlining the phases of effective governance, Bukhari said a government with a clear mandate begins its work from day one.“The first two years should be about delivery, the middle years for consolidation, and the final year to announce popular schemes that may help in re-election. But we have seen no such structure from the NC,” he added.

Read Also Video: Altaf Bukhari Demands Official Holiday On July 13 People's Conference, Apni Party Call For United Struggle To Restore J&K Statehood

He also reflected on the Apni Party's earlier warnings, claiming that the public is now beginning to recognize their validity.“People didn't believe us when we raised red flags earlier. But now they're saying we were right,” Bukhari asserted.

The Apni Party chief emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a leadership that acts decisively, not one that resorts to blame games and posturing.