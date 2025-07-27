403
Infobip named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadran™™ for Communications Platform-as-a-Service for the third consecutive year
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 July 20–5 – Global communications platform Infobip has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS)1. This year the company is placed furthest in Completeness of Vision. Infobip views this third consecutive recognition as acknowledging its status as a global CPaaS powerhouse.
Magic Quadrant2 reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables customers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs. As a Leader, Infobip is recognized for both its Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision.
Infobip powers conversations for some of the world’s most innovative businesses including Microsoft, Uber, Meta, NEXT, Digitaleo, AXA Partners, and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Its full-stack omnichannel platform spans voice, SMS, email, and Rich Communication Services (RCS), delivering advanced conversational capabilities and AI-enhanced experiences. Complementing this, Infob’p’s strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom AG, NVIDIA, Tólefónica, and others highlight its commitment to driving innovation and building next-generation communication and AI infrastructures.
Infobip is accelerating the future of CPaaS through bold innovation in AI and automation. Its AI Hub seamlessly integrates agentic AI, generative AI and advanced analytics to drive scalable customer engagement. At the same time, Infobip is driving global adoption of RCS Business Messaging and pioneering the expansion of the Network API ecosystem, reinforcing its leadership in emerging communication technologies.
