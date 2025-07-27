403
Lewis Hamilton Decries Gaza Child Tragic Deaths, Demands Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, voiced a powerful response Saturday regarding the tragic deaths of children due to hunger and malnutrition in Gaza. These fatalities follow months of an Israeli blockade and targeted attacks on aid distribution centers. “We can no longer stay silent,” Hamilton declared.
Ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton reposted a UNICEF statement highlighting the devastating toll: “More than 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July, according to reports. The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now.”
Hamilton reiterated in his social media message, “We can no longer stay silent.”
The humanitarian crisis deepens as malnutrition and starvation-related deaths surge among Gaza’s children, a direct consequence of the ongoing blockade and relentless Israeli military assaults.
On Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 122 Palestinians, including 83 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, 2023.
Despite growing international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has intensified its harsh campaign on Gaza, resulting in over 59,600 Palestinian deaths, with the majority being women and children. The continuous bombardment has devastated the region and caused critical shortages of food and essential supplies.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the enclave.
