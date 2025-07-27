Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Reports Seven Fatalities in Saratov Gas Explosion

2025-07-27 01:43:46
(MENAFN) Rescue teams have located and retrieved the body of the seventh victim from the debris following a gas explosion at an apartment complex in Russia’s Saratov region, confirmed Yuri Yurin, the head of the regional security department, on Saturday.

Officials from the Russian Investigative Committee reported that investigators have conducted a thorough examination of the seventh victim, who was a resident of the building where the blast occurred.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry revealed that 16 individuals have received medical treatment, while the status of four others, including a child, remains unknown.

The gas explosion struck a 10-story apartment building on Friday, severely damaging the corner entrance between the seventh and tenth floors. Local authorities say the initial investigation points to a gas leak as the probable cause.

A state of emergency is currently in effect within the region, and efforts to clear the rubble are ongoing.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation under charges related to the provision of unsafe services. Additionally, the local governor has designated July 26 as a day of mourning in the Saratov region.

