Dubai Fashion Week Announces Preliminary Schedule For Spring/Summer 2026 New Designers, New Countries Participating



Diverse global lineup to showcase latest collections in the Middle East's fashion capital

Buyers Programme expanding regionally and internationally

Germany, Netherlands, and Croatia join DFW for the first time Meta brings back Threads Talks with panels on AI, sustainability, consumer trends

Dubai, UAE, 24 July 2025: Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) returns to Dubai Design District from 1-6 September 2025 with an exciting and expanded Spring/Summer 2026 edition that pushes the boundaries of fashion's future while honouring cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Building on the success of its Fall/Winter showcase, this September edition continues to strengthen the event's position as a global platform for creative expression, commercial opportunity, and cross-cultural collaboration.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW represents the highest levels of excellence, foresight and diversity. The SS26 footprint will also extend citywide, with invite-only presentations, private dinners and collection launches hosted by global brands and industry stakeholders.

'As d3 celebrates over a decade of nurturing design excellence, this new and expanded edition of Dubai Fashion Week shows how we have grown together,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group. “With a rich legacy of influencing the regional landscape, DFW is actively championing sustainability, innovation, and diversity in the global design narrative, cementing Dubai's position as the destination of choice for fashion and creative talent from around the world.”

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council, said: “With new countries joining our runway, a strengthened Buyers Programme, and transformative conversations led by Threads Talks, this season represents a powerful evolution of our platform. We're not just showcasing collections - we're building a creative economy rooted in diversity, design diplomacy, and long-term commercial impact. DFW SS26 is a bold statement of where fashion is going, and the world is watching.”

Global expansion continues

This season marks a significant milestone as Germany, the Netherlands, and Croatia make their official runway debut at DFW, further reinforcing the platform's growing influence and international reach. Among the newcomers are Maison Novague from Germany, Chic & Holland from the Netherlands, and XD Xenia from Croatia - each bringing distinct creative narratives and cultural aesthetics to the runway.

Couture and ready-to-wear: A bold and diverse lineup

The couture calendar's diverse mix of global talents features Maison Rizman Ruzaini (Malaysia), Heba Jasmi, Michael Cinco, and Kresha Bajaj (India), and Erick Bendaña (Nicaragua), as well as Maison Novague and Chic & Holland.

The ready-to-wear lineup welcomes a powerful cohort of returning and first-time brands such as Weinsanto (France) supported by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, British Iraqi designer Tara Babylon,, Les Benjamins

(Turkey), XD Xenia (Croatia), Joz�ph Diarbakerli (Canada), Fioletowy and London School of Trends (India), Linen Obsession, Otte, Benang Jarum, Nada Puspita, Jozeph Diarbakerli ,That Concept, Buttonscarves , FLTRD, Dima Ayad, Lili Blanc, Mrs. Keepa, Lama Jouni, and BLSSD from the UAE.

Threads Talks V4.0: The power of ideas

DFW's strategic media partner, Meta, will return with

the highly anticipated Threads Talks V4.0 - a dynamic thought-leadership series shaping the global fashion agenda from the heart of Dubai. This edition will feature cutting-edge panel discussions and exclusive seminars spotlighting the most pressing industry trends and challenges. From shifting consumer behaviour to sustainability and AI integration the sessions will convene global and regional buyers, C-suite leaders, and brand consul,tants to drive a future-forward, solutions-based dialogue.

Buyers Programme expands for SS26

Following a strong reception in the previous season, the Buyers Programme returns this edition with expanded regional and international participation. The initiative will host key department stores, concept retailers, and online platforms from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East - facilitating brand discovery, B2B matchmaking, and private showroom access in Dubai's thriving fashion ecosystem.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 2296 times

PR Category : Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on :Thursday, July 24, 2025 12:44:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :