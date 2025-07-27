SHEGLAM's Guide To Summer Hydration

Hot weather, cold AC, surprise sunburns and iced coffee on loop. It's officially that time of year when your skin is begging for a drink.

Luckily, the SHEGLAM skin hydration heroes have entered the chat with their high-performance, glow-boosting, bounce-inducing formulas.

Whether you're melting under the midday sun or faking a breeze in front of your fan, here's how to stay dewy and delicious from sunrise to sundown.

Let's start with the bounce. The SHEGLAM HydroSlime Primer has the kind of jelly-slime texture that feels like skincare ASMR, cooling, stretchy and instantly soothing on contact. But don't be fooled by the fun; this formula means business. It delivers up to 24 hours of hydration thanks to a mix of hyaluronic acid, peptides and algae extract.

It grips onto your makeup like a champ (even in desert heat), combining hydration, staying power and glow in one smart, skin-loving formula.







If summer had a face, it would be wearing the SHEGLAM Dew & Done Skin Tint with SPF20. This skin tint is the ultimate 'no-makeup makeup' for hot days, with a dewy finish that screams effortless glow. Hyaluronic acid and antioxidants keep skin fresh and bouncy for 12 hours straight.

Add in SPF20 with a clean physical sunscreen and you've got protection, moisture and glow in one barely-there blend. Lightweight, breathable and pore-friendly, this is your skin's favorite summer fling.







Not ready to give up coverage, even in this summer meltdown? The SHEGLAM Skinfinite Hydrating Foundation has your back.

It delivers medium, buildable coverage with a natural finish that mimics your skin, but better. No cakey vibes, no pore drama, just a creamy, blendable formula that keeps your complexion fresh and moisturized all day. It's breathable enough to handle the heat and hydrating enough to keep your skin from staging a rebellion.







Dry and full cheeks meet their match in the SHEGLAM Buttery Bliss Blush Stick.

Bringing hydration and hue, this creamy, dreamy stick melts into skin with a silky finish, leaving behind a dewy flush that looks like you've just had the best nap of your life. It's radiant and playful - perfect for touch-ups between pool dips or rooftop selfies.

Bonus: All seven juicy shades are also super cute on the lips!







Speaking of lips, the SHEGLAM Hydra Jelly Pocket Lip Jam takes hydration to the next level.

With a jelly texture that's pure joy to swipe on, this glossy gem melts into your lips, delivering a hit of moisture and ultra-juicy shine. Infused with phytosterol oleate and vitamin E, it smooths, softens and seals in hydration, leaving your pout plush, pillowy and never parched.

And with eight delicious shades, there's one for every summer mood.







At last, it's time to lock it all in with the SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Prime & Set Spray.

This multitasking mist is the summer MVP, priming, setting and hydrating in one satisfying spritz. Aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate get to work instantly, soothing and plumping your skin while leaving behind a weightless, grippy layer that holds your look in place for a finish as fresh and glowy as those bronzed summer evenings.







Shop the full hydration squad now at and turn every heatwave into a glow-up.

