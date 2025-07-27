India's Strategic Challenge

China's Yarlung Zangbo Mega-Dam and the Race to Secure the Brahmaputra

On 19 July 2025, China broke ground on one of the most ambitious infrastructure endeavours in modern history, a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over the launch in Nyingchi, marking the start of a ¥1.2 trillion (around USD 170 billion) mega-dam cascade that is projected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The project, poised to eclipse the iconic Three Gorges Dam, will harness a dramatic 2,000-metre fall over just 50 kilometres of river, supported by five major hydropower stations.

While Beijing frames this initiative as a flagship clean energy venture, its geopolitical and hydrological ramifications for downstream nations, particularly India, are far more consequential.

With the Yarlung Zangbo transforming into the Siang and later the Brahmaputra as it enters India, the strategic implications of Chinese control over the river's upper reaches are significant and potentially destabilising.

A High-Stakes Development for India's Water Security

India views China's project with deep concern, interpreting it not merely as an energy initiative but as a strategic manoeuvre with long-term implications for water security, border stability and ecological balance in the eastern Himalayas.

The sheer scale of the proposed 60-gigawatt capacity three times that of the Three Gorges Dam, suggests a move by Beijing to assert stronger geopolitical influence over Trans boundary water flows.

Although Chinese officials insist the project is run-of-the-river and not intended to alter flows downstream, Indian policymakers remain sceptical.

They worry about the potential for China to modulate water releases during dry spells or, in extreme cases, unleash sudden surges during periods of tension.

Despite the Brahmaputra's reliance on Indian monsoon rains for the majority of its flow, the timing and volume of upstream releases can still have serious consequences, particularly for vulnerable states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

India's Frontline: Arunachal Pradesh Raises Alarm

In India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the announcement was met with alarm and swift political response. Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the Chinese project a strategic threat, second only to military provocations, warning of a potential“water bomb” scenario.

Local leaders, especially from indigenous communities such as the Adi people, fear that the dam cascade could trigger severe flooding, disrupt agricultural cycles and upend traditional river-based livelihoods.

Hydrologists in India stress that while full-scale water diversion may be technically infeasible due to the region's terrain, China's ability to control flow dynamics poses a legitimate strategic risk.

The geopolitical calculus, they argue, must now include India asserting its riparian rights through timely infrastructure and policy countermeasures.

India's Answer: The Upper Siang Multipurpose Project

New Delhi's response is taking shape in the form of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an 11–12 GW hydroelectric venture in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Conceived as India's largest-ever hydropower development, the SUMP is designed to serve multiple strategic functions: generating renewable electricity, mitigating floods, securing India's riparian stakes and acting as a counterweight to China's upstream build-up.

The project, overseen by NHPC Ltd. and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has been in the pipeline for over three years but has faced repeated delays due to strong grassroots opposition.

In May 2025, protests escalated as Central Armed Police Forces were deployed to support NHPC surveys, prompting violent resistance from villagers in Boleng and surrounding areas. Temporary infrastructure was destroyed and officials were barred from entering key sites.

At the heart of this resistance is the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), a coalition supported by more than 30 NGOs and student unions.

While the central government argues that the dam is vital for national security and water diplomacy, affected communities are demanding constitutional safeguards, environmental protections and meaningful consultation.

National Priorities vs Local Resistance

India's central government has recognised the urgency. In mid-July, the Prime Minister's Office convened a high-level review chaired by Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra to evaluate the status of SUMP.

The meeting included Union Ministers from Jal Shakti, Power, Home Affairs and External Affairs, along with NHPC officials and representatives from Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil affirmed the government's readiness to fast-track the project, signalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi views it as a top strategic priority.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament, has been vocal in supporting SUMP. He argues that building upstream infrastructure now is crucial to maintaining India's riparian influence and deterring unilateral moves by China.

Rijiju has pledged that local communities will be consulted and their rights respected, but scepticism remains strong. So far, only one village, Riga, has signed a memorandum of understanding for a pre-feasibility study, a move that activists say was orchestrated through political pressure.

Ecological Costs and Strategic Dilemmas

Environmental groups warn that the SUMP project, while far smaller than China's mega-cascade, still entails serious ecological costs.

It would involve the submergence of substantial forest land, displacement of more than 1,000 families, and disruption to the Siang's natural flow regime.

Concerns have also been raised about impacts on fisheries, biodiversity and sediment transport, critical to the fragile Himalayan ecology already prone to seismic activity and landslides.

The ongoing protests reflect a deeper dilemma for India: how to balance pressing national security objectives with democratic accountability and ecological sustainability.

Critics argue that the heavy-handed deployment of security forces to suppress dissent, undermines India's constitutional protections and sets a dangerous precedent for development in sensitive border zones.

India at a Crossroads: Geopolitical Imperatives and Domestic Realities

With China's Yarlung Zangbo project expected to be completed by 2033–2035, India faces a narrowing window to operationalise its own strategic infrastructure.

Authorities hope to begin construction on SUMP by 2028, with a target commissioning date around 2032. Yet the volatile ground situation and persistent community resistance pose formidable obstacles to that timeline.

India's challenge is multi-dimensional. Diplomatically, the government may consider raising the issue under international water governance frameworks, although China is not a signatory to the 1997 UN Convention on the Law of Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses.

Regionally, India will need to shore up partnerships with Bangladesh and other lower riparian states to ensure a united front in the face of upstream assertiveness.

Domestically, the key to success lies in harmonising national imperatives with local aspirations.

If India fails to obtain community consent and environmental legitimacy, it risks undermining its own strategic position.

Conversely, a transparent, consultative approach could set a global benchmark for responsible river basin development in contested regions.

Turning the Tide through Strategic Foresight

The unfolding situation on the Yarlung Zangbo, Siang–Brahmaputra corridor is fast becoming a litmus test for India's strategic maturity and policy coherence.

As China races ahead with one of the largest hydropower projects in history, India must respond not with haste alone, but with foresight, unity and institutional strength.

The Brahmaputra basin is not just a theatre of resource competition; it is a shared lifeline for millions and a symbol of interdependence across South and East Asia.

India's success will depend on whether it can defend its riparian rights while embodying the democratic and environmental values that set it apart.

With SUMP, India has the opportunity not just to catch up, but to lead by example, ensuring that the region's waters remain a source of security, not strife.

