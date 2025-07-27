Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Monrovia For Liberia's 178Th Independence Celebration

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has arrived safely in Monrovia at the invitation of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to participate in celebrations marking Liberia's 178th Independence Anniversary.

President Bio was warmly received on arrival by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh Jr., alongside a high-level delegation from the Liberian Foreign Ministry.

Also in attendance at the national celebration are three other Heads of State from the West African sub-region: President John Dramani Mahama of the Republic of Ghana, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of the Republic of Senegal.

Liberia's Independence Day holds deep significance as the first African republic to declare independence, standing as a symbol of African self-governance and democratic resilience.

Sierra Leone and Liberia continue to enjoy strong bilateral relations rooted in shared history, mutual respect, and cooperation in key areas such as cross-border security, economic development, and cultural heritage preservation. The two nations remain committed to regional stability and peacebuilding efforts across West Africa.

