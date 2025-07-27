Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Chairs Virtual African Union (AU) C-10 Summit To Advance Africa's Demand For United Nations (UN) Security Council Reform

His Excellency, President Dr, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has issued a resounding call for decisive action on United Nations Security Council reform, emphasizing Africa's legitimate and long-overdue demand for permanent representation. Speaking at the Sixth Summit of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10), which was held virtually on Friday, President Bio described the moment as a critical juncture in Africa's two-decade-long push for equity and justice in global governance.

“As a continent historically excluded from the highest decision-making body on global peace and security, our call is not for charity but for fairness,” President Bio declared.“Africa will no longer accept marginalisation. The time to act is now.”

President Bio, who also serves as the C-10 Coordinator, recounted key milestones since the Fifth C-10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea and the adoption of the Oyala Plan of Action in February 2024. He highlighted progress made under Sierra Leone's presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2024, including the first-ever high-level debate addressing Africa's exclusion from permanent membership.

The President outlined the next phase of C-10's advocacy, including the submission of the African Union Reform Model to the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process, a model that calls for no fewer than two permanent seats, with all rights, including the veto if it remains and two additional non-permanent seats for Africa.

“These are not symbolic developments, they are signals that the world is finally listening,” he said, referencing global acknowledgements like the UN Pact for the Future and a direct ministerial dialogue with the P5 during UNGA79.

President Bio stressed the importance of unity, coherence, and high-level engagement moving forward, especially ahead of the 80th UN General Assembly and the 20th anniversary of the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration in September 2025.

“We must align our messaging, mobilise our partners, and continue to press for Africa's rightful place in global governance. Our inclusion is not just a matter of justice, it enhances the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Security Council itself,” he said.

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment from C-10 leaders to advance the Common African Position and ensure Africa's voice remains central in all global discussions on peace and security.

