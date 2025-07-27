West African Advisers To Boost Agribusiness E-Commerce

Small agribusinesses in Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire are eager to tap into regional markets, but limited digital skills and poor access to online platforms hold them back. Without targeted support, these businesses struggle to embrace e-commerce and expand beyond their local base.

To close this gap, the International Trade Centre trained national advisors and support institutions to help agribusinesses go digital and sell across borders.

Many small agribusinesses in West Africa face barriers to reaching broader markets due to poor digital skills, low online visibility, and little access to e-commerce. These challenges hold back their potential to scale and engage in regional trade.

To help close this gap, the International Trade Centre (ITC), under its ECOWAS Agricultural Trade (EAT) programme , organized a regional training of trainers in April in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The five-day workshop brought together six newly appointed e-commerce advisors (three from each country) and eight representatives from business support organizations in Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire. They received the tools and knowledge to support 30 agribusinesses-15 in each country-to trade online across the region.

The participating advisors were selected for their potential to act as national champions for e-commerce capacity building. They were joined by eight representatives from four partner business support organizations: the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (CCI-CI) and the National Chamber of Agriculture of Côte d'Ivoire (CNA-CI). This diverse mix fostered strong cross-border peer learning and established the foundation for sustained collaboration between national institutions.

“In my view, agro-processors will need this hands-on training to increase their visibility," said Ibrahima Bamba, Agricultural Advisor at the National Chamber of Agriculture of Côte d'Ivoire.

Anuoluwapo Odubanjo, e-commerce Advisor for Nigeria added:“Thanks to this training, I'm ready to support agribusinesses in developing tailored e-commerce strategies-from choosing the right platforms to managing online sales-so they can scale up their operations."

The training covered digital marketing, online payment systems, shipping logistics, and customer service. Using interactive tools such as real-life case studies and peer learning, the sessions fostered collaboration and built confidence among participants.

The impact is evident: 11 participants reported a significant improvement in their skills, and many left with action plans to support small businesses in their communities. From training rural entrepreneurs to helping businesses list on e-commerce platforms, the new advisors are ready to make a tangible impact.

Since its launch in 2018, the programme has worked to bridge digital gaps and promote trade-ready agribusinesses in West Africa. By investing in local expertise, ITC's EAT programme is laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and digitally connected agricultural economy in West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.