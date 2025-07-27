Uttarakhand: 6 Dead In Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple In Haridwar

The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others were injured in the stampede.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.