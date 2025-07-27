Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uttarakhand: 6 Dead In Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple In Haridwar

2025-07-27 01:09:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand | 6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited: Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to ANI.

The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others were injured in the stampede.

(With inputs from ANI)

