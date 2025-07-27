Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
De Minaur Beat Moutet To Reach Washington Final

De Minaur Beat Moutet To Reach Washington Final


2025-07-27 12:45:08
Washington, July 27 (IANS) Alex de Minaur overcame a scrappy, error-prone performance to halt the run of French lucky loser Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the final of the DC Open.

