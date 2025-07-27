Oysterlink Study: Hospitality Graduates Take 5-7 Years To Reach $70K Salary
|Career Stage
|Example Roles
|Median Wage
|Gap vs. Degree Benchmarks
|Entry-Level
|Server, Bartender, Front Desk
|$30K-$34K
|-$10K to -$14K (vs. $44K)
|Mid-Level
|Event Planner, Concierge
|$40K-$59K
|Still below $70K mid-career
|Upper-Level
|Restaurant/Hotel Manager
|$65K-$68K
|Approaching $70K benchmark
The study estimates that graduates in fast-track programs can reach $65,000-$68,000 in approximately five years, while those following the typical path from frontline to supervisory roles often require six to seven years to achieve similar earnings.
Graduates who remain in frontline roles without advancement may take significantly longer or may not reach the $70,000 target at all.
Table 2: Estimated time to reach $70k by career path
|Career Path
|Starting Wage
|Years to $70K
|Typical Progression
|Fast-Track
|$34K
|5
|Mid-Level → Manager
|Standard Path
|$30K-$33K
|6-7
|Front-Line → Supervisor → Manager
|Extended Path
|$30K-$32K
|8+
|Frontline → Multiple lateral moves
These estimates use degree-holder wage benchmarks and role-level pay data alongside industry norms for career progression. On average, it takes two to three years to move from frontline to supervisory roles and another two to four years to advance into management.
The report urges employers to establish clear career ladders, expand management-track programs, and collaborate with hospitality schools to incorporate more practical leadership training, enabling graduates to secure higher-paying positions more quickly.
This study combines U.S. Census Bureau data on leisure and hospitality majors (via the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) with a detailed review of wages, percentile pay, and employee growth (2020-2024) across 15 hospitality roles.
