Oysterlink Study: Hospitality Graduates Take 5-7 Years To Reach $70K Salary

The study combines labor market outcomes for leisure and hospitality majors (U.S. Census Bureau data, as compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) with 2020-2024 wage and employment data for 15 hospitality roles . It shows that many graduates begin their careers in roles that pay significantly below the early-career median for degree holders, and this requires steady advancement into higher-paying positions to close the earnings gap. "Hospitality can deliver strong wages, but it takes time," said Milos Eric, founder and general manager of OysterLink . "Many graduates start in frontline roles, which often pay $10,000-$14,000 less than the early-career median for Leisure and Hospitality majors , but with clear advancement paths, they can reach competitive earnings," Eric added. According to data from the Census and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, leisure and hospitality majors report a median early-career wage of $44,000 and a mid-career wage of $70,000 . In comparison, most frontline hospitality roles - such as servers, bartenders, and front desk agents - have 2024 median wages between $30,000 and $34,000 . Mid-tier roles, such as event planners and concierges, earn $40,000-$59,000, while management positions, including restaurant and hotel managers, reach $65,000-$68,000 , coming closest to the mid-career benchmark. Table 1: 2024 median wages vs. degree benchmarks

Career Stage Example Roles Median Wage Gap vs. Degree Benchmarks Entry-Level Server, Bartender, Front Desk $30K-$34K -$10K to -$14K (vs. $44K) Mid-Level Event Planner, Concierge $40K-$59K Still below $70K mid-career Upper-Level Restaurant/Hotel Manager $65K-$68K Approaching $70K benchmark

The study estimates that graduates in fast-track programs can reach $65,000-$68,000 in approximately five years, while those following the typical path from frontline to supervisory roles often require six to seven years to achieve similar earnings.

Graduates who remain in frontline roles without advancement may take significantly longer or may not reach the $70,000 target at all.

Table 2: Estimated time to reach $70k by career path

Career Path Starting Wage Years to $70K Typical Progression Fast-Track $34K 5 Mid-Level → Manager Standard Path $30K-$33K 6-7 Front-Line → Supervisor → Manager Extended Path $30K-$32K 8+ Frontline → Multiple lateral moves

These estimates use degree-holder wage benchmarks and role-level pay data alongside industry norms for career progression. On average, it takes two to three years to move from frontline to supervisory roles and another two to four years to advance into management.

The report urges employers to establish clear career ladders, expand management-track programs, and collaborate with hospitality schools to incorporate more practical leadership training, enabling graduates to secure higher-paying positions more quickly.

This study combines U.S. Census Bureau data on leisure and hospitality majors (via the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) with a detailed review of wages, percentile pay, and employee growth (2020-2024) across 15 hospitality roles.

