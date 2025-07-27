Crystal Clear: China Sharpening Its Anti-Satellite Laser Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is using crystals to enhance the power of satellite-destroying lasers in a daring attempt to blind US satellites and gain strategic superiority in space warfare. This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese scientists have revealed the world's largest barium gallium selenide (BGSe) crystal.

The 60-millimeter-diameter synthetic crystal, developed by a team led by Professor Wu Haixin at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, can reputedly convert short-wave infrared into long-range mid- to far-infrared beams while withstanding laser intensities of up to 550 megawatts per square centimeter. That's an order of magnitude greater than current military-grade crystals.

The milestone addresses a long-standing challenge in laser weaponry: self-inflicted damage caused by high-power output, which was notably demonstrated by the US Navy's unsuccessful 1997 MIRACL satellite test.

First discovered in 2010, BGSe initially stunned global researchers but proved difficult to scale outside China. Wu's team achieved success through meticulous manufacturing-vacuum-sealing ultra-pure materials, month-long crystal growth in dual-zone furnaces, defect-eliminating annealing and precision polishing.

The effort aligns with China's accelerated pursuit of laser weapons, driven by strategic concerns over Starlink's military applications and space-based assets.

While intended for military use, the crystal also holds promise for infrared sensors, missile tracking and medical imaging. Since 2020, the material has been integrated into advanced R&D programs, highlighting China's growing capabilities in laser warfare and advanced photonic materials.

This development highlights China's effort to weaken US space dominance across all orbital regimes, pushing a shift toward scalable, deniable, layered counterspace tactics, system confrontation doctrines and non-kinetic warfare. These are enabled by US deterrent gaps marked by ambiguous signaling, reliance on resilience denial and limited punishment options.

China is also investing heavily in operational infrastructure to support these technological advances. Asia Times has previously reported on its secretive Korla and Bohu sites in Xinjiang, which are key parts of its ground-based anti-satellite (ASAT) program aimed at dazzling or disabling foreign satellites to conceal sensitive military assets.