Film Commission Unveils Third Film Criticism Conference
The third annual film criticism conferenceRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Film Commission announced the launch of the third annual Film Criticism Conference and its accompanying events, held under the theme "Cinema: the Art of Place." This year's conference will take place in three cultural hubs: Aseer in August, followed by Qatif in October, and concluding in Riyadh in November.
The conference reflects the commission's commitment to building a critical landscape that transcends traditional event concepts, establishing an interactive knowledge framework that brings together critics, researchers, filmmakers, and emerging Saudi talents.
The comprehensive program includes informative sessions, practical workshops, and specialized art exhibitions.
This year's edition will open avenues for dialogue about the reciprocal relationship between cinema and place, viewing it as a means of identity establishment, narrative representation, and visual contemplation, enriching each other historically.
It will explore the embodiment of place in cinema as both a symbol and a mirror of reality, or a window into imagination, thereby inviting diverse critical and philosophical approaches.
The conference continues to strengthen its unique position, serving as a platform that celebrates the cinematic criticism movement in the region. Last year's edition attracted over 10,000 visitors from more than 30 countries, with participation from over 35 local and international entities, alongside prominent critics, directors, and film researchers.
