100 Days To 8Th CIIE: Preps Harden As Global Exhibitors Eye Business Potential In China

MENAFN - GetNews) Facing the complex international landscape and mounting challenges, China International Import Expo (CIIE) consistently acts as a platform for global business exchange. With only 100 days to go, the 8th CIIE is set to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.







As of now, over 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Country Pavilion. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates will serve as guest countries of honor at the 8th CIIE, while Kyrgyzstan will make its debut.

To help global enterprises across sectors better integrate into the Chinese market, the Corporate Pavilion features six major exhibition areas-encompassing Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Automobile and Smart Mobility, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Food and Agriculture Products, and Trade in Services-and will continue hosting its Innovation Incubation Special Section. Driven by strong interest and participation from overseas companies, total booked exhibition space has surpassed 330,000 square meters, with 170 companies and 26 institutions becoming eight-time full-attendance exhibitors.

Notably, this year's Corporate Pavilion introduces four fresh innovations, demonstrating its vibrant energy and vast collaboration opportunities for participants.

l A special section for the least-developed countries products will launch alongside an upgraded Africa products section, helping 53 diplomatic African partners leverage zero-tariff treatment to enter the Chinese market.

l A new section for overseas provinces and cities stands as another highlight.

l Focused on global premieres, a dedicated trail for exploring debuts and a section amplifying exhibitors' presence are introduced.

l A cross-border e-commerce platform will be established for specialized promotion, matching, and livestreaming.

The 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) will convene under the theme“Opening-up for New Opportunities, Cooperation for a Shared Future”. Alongside the release of the World Openness Report 2025 and the latest World Openness Index, the HQF will host over 20 parallel sessions on revitalizing multilateral cooperation, empowering digital intelligence, green and sustainable development, and a more open China.

Side events will retain previous categories, while people-to-people exchange activities will add a new“Charming Friends of City” zone, inviting international friendly provinces and cities to set up their booths.

Stay tuned for the 8th CIIE – secure your spot now!

Sign up as an exhibitor:

Sign up as a professional visitor: