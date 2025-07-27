“Tempest” From Ukraine Draws Full Houses At International Shakespeare Festival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications .

The performance was The Tempest, based on William Shakespeare's play, directed by Oksana Dmitrieva and set designer Mikhail Nikolaev.

More than a thousand spectators witnessed the new Ukrainian interpretation of Shakespeare's classic, marked by a modern vision and deep psychological insight.

The main role of Prospero was played by Oleh Stefan, an actor at the Kyiv Academic Theater of Drama and Comedy on the left bank of the Dnipro and a distinguished artist of Ukraine. The play also featured Volodymyr Panteleev, Oksana Galiv, Ostap Vakulyuk, Yaroslav Derpak, People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Hlova, Honored Artists of Ukraine Andriy Kozak, Dmytro Karshnevych, Vasyl Korzhuk, Andriy Voituk, Yuriy Radionov, and Vyacheslav Zhukov.

Shakespeare festivals, as noted by the MCC, remain an important space for intercultural dialogue, experimentation, and new interpretations of classical texts. The participation of our theaters in such events demonstrates the growing interest in the Ukrainian stage and its integration into the European cultural context.

The ministry recalls that this production has previously been presented at Shakespeare festivals in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chisinau.

As reported, the International Shakespeare Festival in Gdańsk is one of the most prestigious European forums dedicated to the work of English playwright William Shakespeare.

This year, the festival opened on July 25. Participants include theaters from Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Japan. The festival will last ten days.

Photo: MCC