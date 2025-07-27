Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian PM: Recognizing Palestinian State Premature Without Concrete Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Despite supporting the idea of a Palestinian state, Italy does not favor recognizing it before a viable process is in place to establish it, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.

"I support the creation of a Palestinian state, but recognition at this stage would be counterproductive," Meloni stated, Azernews reports.

She emphasized that recognition in the absence of a tangible state undermines long-term peace efforts.“I've said this multiple times, including in Parliament, to the Palestinian Authority, and to President Macron. Recognizing something that doesn't yet exist on paper creates the illusion of a solution, while the real issues remain unresolved,” she added.

