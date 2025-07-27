Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cambodia Says 80,000 Villagers Flee Homes As Border Fighting With Thailand Enters 4Th Day

Cambodia Says 80,000 Villagers Flee Homes As Border Fighting With Thailand Enters 4Th Day


2025-07-27 12:05:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jul 27 (NNN-AKP) – About 80,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe refuge, as armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas have entered a fourth day, a defence ministry spokesperson said, today.

“The number of evacuees in three provinces, namely Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Pursat, has risen to 25,000 families with up to 80,000 people,” Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said, in a press briefing.

She added that, a total of 536 schools have been closed, affecting 130,000 students.

Since the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers, over disputed border areas, broke out on Thursday, more than 30 people have been killed from both sides, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.

Both sides accused each other of violating international law and opening fire first.– NNN-AKP

MENAFN27072025000200011047ID1109847136

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search