Cambodia Says 80,000 Villagers Flee Homes As Border Fighting With Thailand Enters 4Th Day
“The number of evacuees in three provinces, namely Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Pursat, has risen to 25,000 families with up to 80,000 people,” Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said, in a press briefing.
She added that, a total of 536 schools have been closed, affecting 130,000 students.
Since the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers, over disputed border areas, broke out on Thursday, more than 30 people have been killed from both sides, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.
Both sides accused each other of violating international law and opening fire first.– NNN-AKP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment