Cambodia Says 80,000 Villagers Flee Homes As Border Fighting With Thailand Enters 4Th Day

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jul 27 (NNN-AKP) – About 80,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe refuge, as armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas have entered a fourth day, a defence ministry spokesperson said, today.

“The number of evacuees in three provinces, namely Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Pursat, has risen to 25,000 families with up to 80,000 people,” Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said, in a press briefing.

She added that, a total of 536 schools have been closed, affecting 130,000 students.

Since the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers, over disputed border areas, broke out on Thursday, more than 30 people have been killed from both sides, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.

Both sides accused each other of violating international law and opening fire first.– NNN-AKP