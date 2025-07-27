Japanese Businessman Leaves Empire Behind To Become Shiva Devotee In Uttarakhand: 'That Dream Changed Everything'
Accompanied by 20 Japanese followers, Mr Takayuki was recently spotted participating in the Kanwar Yatr , carrying holy Ganga water. He also organised a two-day food camp for fellow kanwariyas in Dehradun, offering meals as part of his spiritual service.Also Read | 4 Kanwar Yatra devotees killed, 2 injured as car hits them in Gwalior
According to a report in The Times of India , Mr Takayuki's spiritual journey began nearly 20 years ago during a visit to Tamil Nadu, where he encountered Nadi astrology, an ancient Siddha practice involving palm-leaf manuscripts. The reading reportedly revealed that he had lived a past life in the Himalayas and was destined to follow a path rooted in Hindu spirituality.
The turning point, however, came in a vivid dream.“I saw myself in Uttarakhand in a past life. That dream changed everything,” he told TOI.
Following this experience, Mr Takayuki gave up his business and adopted a new spiritual identity. He converted his Tokyo home into a Shiva temple and built another shrine soon after. In July, he returned to India to join the Kanwar Yatra.Also Read | US woman lists what she loves and hates about living in India: 'I love it, but...'
His friend Ramesh Sundriyal, an Indian-origin resident of Japan, shared that Mr Takayuki has also purchased 35 acres of land in Puducherry, where he plans to build a major Shiva temple. An ashram in Uttarakhand is also on the cards.
“I feel deeply attached to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I believe I spent my past life here and am still searching for my village in the hills,” Mr Takayuki said.
