Japanese Businessman Leaves Empire Behind To Become Shiva Devotee In Uttarakhand: 'That Dream Changed Everything'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 41-year-old Japanese man has traded his business empire for a life of spiritual pursuit in India. Hoshi Takayuki, now known as Bala Kumbha Gurumuni, was once the owner of a successful chain of beauty product stores in Tokyo. Today, he is a saffron-clad Shiva devotee, walking barefoot on a pilgrimage through Uttarakhand.

Accompanied by 20 Japanese followers, Mr Takayuki was recently spotted participating in the Kanwar Yatr , carrying holy Ganga water. He also organised a two-day food camp for fellow kanwariyas in Dehradun, offering meals as part of his spiritual service.

| 4 Kanwar Yatra devotees killed, 2 injured as car hits them in Gwalior

According to a report in The Times of India , Mr Takayuki's spiritual journey began nearly 20 years ago during a visit to Tamil Nadu, where he encountered Nadi astrology, an ancient Siddha practice involving palm-leaf manuscripts. The reading reportedly revealed that he had lived a past life in the Himalayas and was destined to follow a path rooted in Hindu spirituality.

The turning point, however, came in a vivid dream.“I saw myself in Uttarakhand in a past life. That dream changed everything,” he told TOI.

Following this experience, Mr Takayuki gave up his business and adopted a new spiritual identity. He converted his Tokyo home into a Shiva temple and built another shrine soon after. In July, he returned to India to join the Kanwar Yatra.

| US woman lists what she loves and hates about living in India: 'I love it, but...'

His friend Ramesh Sundriyal, an Indian-origin resident of Japan, shared that Mr Takayuki has also purchased 35 acres of land in Puducherry, where he plans to build a major Shiva temple. An ashram in Uttarakhand is also on the cards.

“I feel deeply attached to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I believe I spent my past life here and am still searching for my village in the hills,” Mr Takayuki said.