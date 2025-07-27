Lying For Likes? Indian-Origin Lawyer Trisha Chatterjee Claims ICE Directed Her To Taco Bell Netizens Say, 'Deport'
Chatterjee said she was trying to figure out how to submit paperwork for her clients detained at Butler County Jail.
After days without any response, Chatterjee said she finally connected with an ICE officer who assured her he would provide a contact number for someone who could help. However, Chatterjee claimed that the number given was actually for a Taco Bell restaurant.
In a post on X, Homeland Security said, "This is nothing but lying for likes. Once again, activists and the media are attempting to smear our brave ICE law enforcement, who are already facing an 830% increase in assaults against them.
ICE did not give immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee, the woman in the TikTok video, a phone number to a Taco Bell. After she posted the video, ICE even attempted to reach out to her to get her information on her clients. She was provided several avenues to directly contact ICE and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency, it further said.
One user responded with,“Deport her,” while another suggested,“Someone should file a bar complaint. She should be disbarred for dishonesty and violating professional conduct rules.”
Another commented,“If this issue is really as difficult as she claims, you'd expect her to record these calls. There's a difference between evidence and propaganda. As an attorney, she should understand that.”
Someone else remarked,“This might be a way for her to charge her clients extra for all the 'time' she supposedly spent trying to get in touch... it's all lies.”
"Yeah usually good lawyers with yellow nails go right to Tik Tok to advocate for their clients," added another user.
