Udit Narayan Meets Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Expresses Joy And Seeks Blessings
Bollywood's veteran singer Udit Narayan met with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Mumbai on Saturday.
The 'Mitwa' singer expressed his happiness on meeting with Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and said that he is delighted to recieve the blessings of Shankaracharya.
"I had the opportunity to have his darshan on Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's birthday, and I feel blessed to have received his blessings. I prayed for the betterment of our nation," said Udit Nayaran.Udit Narayan recently shared his views when the Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, revealed that he loves to listen to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' movie song 'Yuh Hi Chala Chal'.
Speaking to ANI, Narayan said, "I want to congratulate Shubhanshu Shukla and all the other pilots for the wonderful achievement to make the entire nation proud..khushi ki baat ye hai ki pehli baar Shubhanshu Shukla ye gaana gaate huye aage space mein gaye hai..It's very happy thing that this song is in his playlist"
The vocals of the song were given by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher and Hariharan.
It is a motivational track that encourages the movie's main character (SRK) to practice perseverance and follow one's own path. The song appears in a montage sequence where Shah Rukh Khan and actor Markand Deshpande travel through the Indian countryside.
Udit Narayan is one of the most successful playback singers of the 1990s and 2000s, known for his versatile voice and ability to sing across various genres, including romantic and melancholic songs.
Some of his popular tracks include 'Papa Kehte Hain', 'Ae Mere Humsafar', 'Bin Tere Sanam', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and others. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment