Udit Narayan Meets Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Expresses Joy And Seeks Blessings

Bollywood's veteran singer Udit Narayan met with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 'Mitwa' singer expressed his happiness on meeting with Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and said that he is delighted to recieve the blessings of Shankaracharya.

"I had the opportunity to have his darshan on Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's birthday, and I feel blessed to have received his blessings. I prayed for the betterment of our nation," said Udit Nayaran. Udit Narayan recently shared his views when the Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, revealed that he loves to listen to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' movie song 'Yuh Hi Chala Chal'.

Speaking to ANI, Narayan said, "I want to congratulate Shubhanshu Shukla and all the other pilots for the wonderful achievement to make the entire nation proud..khushi ki baat ye hai ki pehli baar Shubhanshu Shukla ye gaana gaate huye aage space mein gaye hai..It's very happy thing that this song is in his playlist"

The vocals of the song were given by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher and Hariharan.

It is a motivational track that encourages the movie's main character (SRK) to practice perseverance and follow one's own path. The song appears in a montage sequence where Shah Rukh Khan and actor Markand Deshpande travel through the Indian countryside.

Udit Narayan is one of the most successful playback singers of the 1990s and 2000s, known for his versatile voice and ability to sing across various genres, including romantic and melancholic songs.

Some of his popular tracks include 'Papa Kehte Hain', 'Ae Mere Humsafar', 'Bin Tere Sanam', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and others. (ANI)