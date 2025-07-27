As Hogenakkal Waterfalls In TN See Surge In Flow, Tourists Barred

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Owing to intense rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas under the influence of the southwest monsoon, inflows into key Karnataka reservoirs -- Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) -- have seen a sharp rise, pushing them to full capacity, and the excess water is now filling areas in Tamil Nadu also.

In response, authorities have opened the floodgates of both dams to maintain structural safety, releasing substantial quantities of water into the Cauvery River.

According to official figures, 21,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water have been released from the Kabini dam, and 23,000 cusecs from the KRS dam, resulting in a total discharge of 44,000 cusecs into the Cauvery.

This heavy discharge is now making its way into Tamil Nadu through the inter-state border point at Biligundlu, leading to a surge in water flow downstream at Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district.

On Friday, the inflow at Hogenakkal stood at 18,000 cusecs, which steadily increased over the next 24 hours. By 6 p.m. on Saturday, the flow had surged to 32,000 cusecs. As of Sunday morning, it further intensified, touching 57,000 cusecs.

This significant increase in the river's volume has caused the Hogenakkal Main Falls, Sinipalls, and Aintharvu streams to roar to life, with water gushing over rocks dramatically, drawing onlookers from afar.

However, in the interest of public safety, the district administration has prohibited tourists from bathing in the waterfalls for the second consecutive day.

The ban comes amid fears that the water levels could rise further in the coming hours as Karnataka continues to release excess water from its dams.

Officials of the Central Water Resources Department are closely monitoring the river flow at Biligundlu, the key gauging point on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

With upstream inflows showing no sign of abating due to continuous monsoon showers, authorities remain on high alert for possible flood-related contingencies in low-lying areas. District officials have urged local residents and tourists to stay away from the riverbanks and avoid venturing into water bodies until the situation stabilises.