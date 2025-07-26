Israel Destroys Gaza Aid Shipments As Famine Deepens, Global Pressure Mounts To End War - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid a worsening famine in the Gaza Strip and an escalating humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's siege and bombardment, Israeli media have revealed that military officers admitted to destroying food, water, and medical supplies from more than 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks abandoned at the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan, the convoys carried tens of thousands of relief parcels that were left for weeks under the sun and never distributed, despite repeated warnings from Gaza's Health Ministry of imminent mass deaths due to starvation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned what he described as a“lack of humanity and compassion” toward Palestinians, warning that Gaza is facing not only a humanitarian disaster but also“a moral crisis that challenges the global conscience.”

In a joint statement on Friday, France, Britain, and Germany demanded an immediate end to the catastrophe in Gaza.“We urge the Israeli government to lift restrictions on aid deliveries immediately and allow the UN and NGOs to urgently carry out their humanitarian work,” the statement said. The UN World Food Programme also warned that the crisis has reached“unprecedented levels of desperation,” with one in three people in Gaza going without food for days.

On the political front, Hamas rejected claims by US President Donald Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff that the group had blocked ceasefire negotiations. Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said such claims contradict assessments from mediators, particularly Qatar and Egypt, who had noted Hamas's“serious and constructive” engagement. He added that US statements ignore“the real obstacle to any agreement – Netanyahu's government, which evades commitments and continues its war.” Al-Rishq urged Washington to stop“whitewashing Israel's actions and providing political and military cover for its ongoing genocide and starvation campaign against over two million people in Gaza.”

Trump had accused Hamas of rejecting a ceasefire, even though the group confirmed it submitted a response to mediators reaffirming its commitment to continue negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is working with the US on“alternatives” to secure hostage releases and end Hamas rule in Gaza. Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement confirming“some progress” in the latest round of talks, while noting a temporary pause to allow for consultations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Saturday reiterated Cairo's commitment to securing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly in September. The Egyptian presidency said Macron's call and his conversation with Al-Sisi reflect the strength of bilateral ties.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also held talks on Saturday with his French and German counterparts, outlining Britain's plans to deliver aid and evacuate injured and sick children from Gaza. A Downing Street statement said Starmer discussed cooperation with partners such as Jordan to air-drop food and evacuate children needing urgent care. The three leaders described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as“horrific” and called for immediate steps toward lasting peace.

However, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini dismissed air-drops as inadequate, describing them in a post on X as“inefficient, expensive, and potentially dangerous to starving civilians.” He stressed that thousands of aid trucks remain stuck in Jordan and Egypt, awaiting clearance to enter Gaza.“Human-made famine can only be solved through political will,” he added, calling for Israel to lift its blockade and open land crossings so aid can reach people safely and with dignity.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that famine and malnutrition-related deaths have risen to 127, including 85 children, with five more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, UNICEF managed to get six trucks carrying vital medical supplies into Gaza hospitals, though no food was included. The ministry emphasized the urgent need for these supplies to keep essential health services operational.

In Iran, Sunni scholars in Kurdistan province issued a fatwa declaring“jihad” to defend Gaza's civilians from what they described as a campaign of genocide and starvation. The ruling was delivered during a mass gathering at the Quba Mosque in Sanandaj, attended by clerics and activists.

At the diplomatic level, UN member states are set to renew efforts toward a two-state solution, spurred by France's decision to recognise Palestinian statehood. Israel, however, is not expected to attend the upcoming UN meetings. The African Union welcomed Macron's announcement and urged wider international recognition of Palestine.

Adding to European pressure on Israel, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called on Netanyahu to“take a different path” and allow aid into Gaza. Schoof noted Israel's legal obligation under international law to facilitate humanitarian access and said the Dutch government is discussing with EU partners how best to increase pressure to address what he called“a catastrophic situation.”