403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu Hindering Peace Deal: Hamas
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) *Resistance group rejects Trump remarks on Gaza talks breakdown
*100,000 children in Gaza face imminent risk of death
Palestinian resistance movement Hamas officials expressed surprise Saturday at US President Donald Trump's accusation that the group "didn't really want" a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.
Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.
"Trump's remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.
"So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations", he added
Nunu, who is close to Hamas's most senior political officials, said he was "surprised" that Israel and the United States had left the talks.
Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not "acting in good faith".
Though not part of the Hamas negotiating team, Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq insisted the group had shown "flexibility" in the talks.
"The American statements deliberately ignore the real obstructionist to all agreements, Netanyahu's government, which continues to put obstacles, deceive and evade commitments," he said.
Both Hamas officials called on the United States to be more even-handed in its role as mediator in the quest for a ceasefire after more than 21 months of fighting.
"We call for an end to the US bias in favour of Netanyahu, who is obstructing any agreement", Nunu said.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 59,733 martyrs in addition to 144,477 wounded.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed 25 people yesterday.
More than 100,000 children under the age of two - including 40,000 infants - are facing the imminent threat of mass death within days due to the complete lack of infant formula and nutritional supplements, as Israeli occupation forces continue to close border crossings and prevent the entry of even the most basic necessities.
In a statement issued yesterday, Government Media Office in Gaza warned that the they are facing a looming and deliberate mass killing, carried out slowly against infants whose mothers have been forced to feed them water instead of baby formula for days, as a result of Israel's starvation and extermination policy.
*100,000 children in Gaza face imminent risk of death
Palestinian resistance movement Hamas officials expressed surprise Saturday at US President Donald Trump's accusation that the group "didn't really want" a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.
Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.
"Trump's remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.
"So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations", he added
Nunu, who is close to Hamas's most senior political officials, said he was "surprised" that Israel and the United States had left the talks.
Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not "acting in good faith".
Though not part of the Hamas negotiating team, Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq insisted the group had shown "flexibility" in the talks.
"The American statements deliberately ignore the real obstructionist to all agreements, Netanyahu's government, which continues to put obstacles, deceive and evade commitments," he said.
Both Hamas officials called on the United States to be more even-handed in its role as mediator in the quest for a ceasefire after more than 21 months of fighting.
"We call for an end to the US bias in favour of Netanyahu, who is obstructing any agreement", Nunu said.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 59,733 martyrs in addition to 144,477 wounded.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed 25 people yesterday.
More than 100,000 children under the age of two - including 40,000 infants - are facing the imminent threat of mass death within days due to the complete lack of infant formula and nutritional supplements, as Israeli occupation forces continue to close border crossings and prevent the entry of even the most basic necessities.
In a statement issued yesterday, Government Media Office in Gaza warned that the they are facing a looming and deliberate mass killing, carried out slowly against infants whose mothers have been forced to feed them water instead of baby formula for days, as a result of Israel's starvation and extermination policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment