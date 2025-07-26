403
The Arab Book Award Hosts Saudi Thinker Dr Saad Al-Bazie
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab Book Award is organizing a virtual dialogue seminar Saturday, hosting Saudi critic and thinker Dr Saad Al-Bazie, winner of the award's first edition. As part of its efforts to promote Arab cultural dialogue and honour icons of thought and creativity.
During the meeting, moderated by Jordanian journalist Dr Amer al-Samadi, Dr Al-Bazie will discuss the award's impact in supporting the careers of scholars and creators. As well as its role in fostering a flourishing cultural and intellectual landscape, supporting the authorship movement, and the challenges of intellectual excellence.
Dr Al-Bazie will also discuss the most important milestones in his literary and intellectual career, reflecting on his readings of Arab cultural reality, its current transformations, and the challenges facing the creative scene in light of rapid social and cognitive changes.
The meeting will also allow attendees to interact directly with the guest through an open dialogue session in which Dr Al-Bazie will answer readers' and followers' questions on issues of literature, criticism, and culture.
Al-Bazie is one of the most prominent literary critics in the Arab world. He has authored significant works in the fields of comparative literature, cultural criticism, and translation, and has previously held senior academic and cultural positions. He won the Arab Book Award in recognition of his profound intellectual contributions and his efforts to establish a contemporary Arab critical discourse.
It's worth noting that the Arab Book Award, headquartered in Doha, sponsored by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is an initiative to recognize and celebrate outstanding literary works in the Arab world.
