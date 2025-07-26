Sudan's Paramilitary-Led Coalition Announces Formation Of Parallel Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Khartoum, July 27 (IANS) A political coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the formation of a parallel government in Sudan, raising concerns about further division of a country already torn by more than two years of civil conflict.

"The leadership body of the Sudan Founding Alliance has agreed to appoint Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi as Prime Minister of the Peace Government," Alaa El Din Nugud, the alliance's spokesperson, said in a televised statement broadcast via Telegram.

According to the statement, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was selected as President of the Presidential Council, the highest sovereign authority in the new government, while leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu was appointed as Vice President of the Presidential Council, Xinhua news agency reported.

An anonymous source within the alliance told Xinhua that the RSF secured 42 per cent of the positions in the parallel government, while the SPLM-N received 33 per cent. The remaining 25 per cent was shared among the other groups in the alliance.

Political analyst Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub said the announcement of a parallel government would further complicate Sudan's political crisis.

"There are serious concerns that Sudan may face the specter of division, given the existence of two governments. This reality worsens the political situation in the country," Mahjoub said.

"Having two governments entrenches geographic division ... This could eventually lead to permanent partition, as seen in certain other countries," he added.

The RSF signed a founding charter with various political and armed groups in February, setting the groundwork for the parallel government.

The RSF currently controls most of the Darfur region in western Sudan and parts of the Kordofan region.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders.