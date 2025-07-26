Berlin Barracks / Missing Persons
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A3005078 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa STATION: VSP Berlin CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2025 @ 1836 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT VIOLATION: Missing Persons
MISSING PERSON: Sheila Uris AGE: 82 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report that Sheila Uris of Waitsfield was reported missing. Uris was last seen at 1200 hours leaving her home in Waitsfield in her black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze bearing VT registration GTT594. Uris is described at a white female with blue eyes, grey hair and is approximately 5'5" in height weighing about 110 lbs. Anyone with any information or sightings are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police in Berlin.
