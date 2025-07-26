US Woman Lists What She Loves And Hates About Living In India: 'I Love It, But...'
In the now-viral video, Fischer wrote:“As a foreigner living in India, I am not ashamed to admit that no place is perfect. I love India, but it is by no means perfect. It certainly has flaws and aspects I don't like.”
She also acknowledged that the United States has its own set of issues.“There will be flaws anywhere we go, and our job is to learn to see the good in all of it, no matter what. I believe we have the power to create our own happiness, no matter where we are,” she added.Also Read | Viral video: US woman learns Marathi for Maharashtrian husband; netizens react
Kristen then listed the things she likes and dislikes about living in India:
- I miss my family I prefer Indian food I like being a minority I hate Delhi pollution India is a better place for kids I think being vegetarian is better India is a more modest country I hate the garbage on the streets Food is healthier here Hospitality in India is better Local farming is better
She concluded the video with a reflective message:“It is a choice. Will you choose to focus on the negative, or will you choose to see the positive? I believe this outlook significantly affects our joy and satisfaction in life.”
The video has garnered over 1.48 lakh views on Instagram and sparked a flood of comments.Also Read | US woman uses ChatGPT to pay off nearly ₹20 lakh in credit card debt
One user wrote,“Such an inspiring post. I've been focusing on the negative for quite some time, but your post and words motivated me to look at the positive. Truly, you are amazing. Much love.”
Another commented,“I admire your honesty. You're absolutely right, no place is perfect. If we can adjust comfortably, that's enough.”Also Read | Bajrang Dal member held for 'harassing' Blinkit rider for non-veg delivery
A third user added,“We love you not as a foreigner, but as someone who has become an integral part of our country. Despite all the challenges here, we welcome you like family. Sending love to you and your lovely kids.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment