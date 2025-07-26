Tom's Pest Control Perth Delivers Chain-Wide Pest Program For Café Group

Tom's Pest Control Perth Delivers Chain-Wide Pest Program For Café Group
Toms Pest Control Perth
Pest Control Experts in Perth
Tom's Pest Control Perth rolls out pest program across 12 cafés, helping the chain stay compliant, pest-free, and consistent with brand hygiene standards.Our goal was to create a consistent, brand-wide strategy that gave every location the same high standard of protection” - Stefan BarkerPERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tom's Pest Control Perth has successfully implemented a comprehensive pest prevention program across 12 café locations, supporting a growing regional chain with proactive risk management, compliance, and brand protection. The program is tailored to suit diverse hospitality environments, from city strips to suburban malls.
Preventative Action Taken Before Infestations Could Occur
While no active pest issues had been reported, the café group recognised the importance of staying ahead of pest risks, especially in the hospitality sector, where customer-facing service and food handling are high stakes.
“Food businesses can't afford to be reactive with pests. Prevention is key,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom's Pest Control.“Our goal was to create a consistent, brand-wide strategy that gave every location the same high standard of protection.”
This case highlights the growing demand for proactive, multi-site commercial pest management Perth programs in food service operations.
A Tailored, Three-Phase Pest Prevention Plan
Tom's Pest Control Perth began with individual inspections of each café, focusing on access points, waste practices, shared service areas, and structural vulnerabilities.
The program rollout included:
1.Integrated Monitoring System
Discreet pest monitoring stations were installed in kitchens, bin zones, staff areas, and dry storage to detect early signs of cockroaches, rodents, and stored product pests.
2.Sanitation & Structural Advisory
Each store received site-specific guidance on bin hygiene, grease trap care, and sealing structural gaps (e.g., brush seals on doors and wall-floor junctions). Our team coordinated with managers to implement improvements efficiently.
3.Scheduled Preventative Treatments
Quarterly treatments were scheduled during off-hours using low-toxicity, food-safe products. These focused on seasonal pests like flies and ants without disrupting store operations.
Outcome: Zero Pest Incidents and Improved Health Scores
Six months into the program, all café locations remained pest-free, with no reports of sightings or food safety issues. Regular inspections confirmed improved sanitation and fewer structural vulnerabilities across all sites.
Health inspectors even commended several locations on their visible pest management efforts, and store managers reported greater confidence in maintaining pest-free environments.
“The head office loved that they could track service reports across all venues,” Stefan Barker added.“It's given them peace of mind and greater brand control.”
Ongoing Partnership for a Pest-Free Café Network
Tom's Pest Control Perth continues to provide:
.Monthly monitoring visits
.Quarterly preventative treatments
.Annual site reviews
.Real-time digital reporting for head office visibility
This ongoing support helps ensure that every store maintains a safe, compliant, and pest-free space - reinforcing the café chain's reputation for quality, hygiene, and care.
Tom's Pest Control: Perth's Specialists in Hospitality Pest Control
Tom's Pest Control Perth delivers expert, proactive solutions for food and beverage venues, hotels, and multi-site operators. Their tailored programs for hospitality pest control combine discreet service, food-safe treatments, and full transparency through digital reporting.
If your café, restaurant, or franchise network needs a reliable partner for pest control Perth, contact Tom's Pest Control today for a customised prevention plan.
Stefan Barker
Tom's Pest Control Perth
+61 8 6202 7096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment