Hamas Says Trump's Remarks 'Inconsistent' With Gaza Talks Process

MENAFN - IANS) Gaza, July 27 (IANS) A senior Hamas official said that recent remarks by US President Donald Trump were "inconsistent" with the process of the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

"We are surprised by the statements issued by President Trump, which contradict the mediators' assessment of the movement's position and are inconsistent with the negotiations process," Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said in a press statement.

Al-Rishq said the negotiations, held in the Qatari capital Doha, have witnessed "real progress" in recent days, claiming that Qatar and Egypt, as mediators, had expressed appreciation for Hamas' "serious and constructive position" in the talks.

However, the US administration's stance overlooks the key obstacle to progress: the Israeli government, said Al-Rishq.

The Hamas official reiterated that the movement is seeking a comprehensive agreement that would end hostilities and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We call on the US administration to stop exonerating the occupation and providing it with cover to continue its war of extermination and starvation against more than two million people in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Israel and Hamas had held weeks of indirect negotiations in Doha, but no breakthrough has been announced.

Israel on Thursday recalled its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after receiving Hamas's response to a new ceasefire proposal delivered by the mediators.

Trump on Friday made public comments holding Hamas responsible for stalling the negotiations. "Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die," Trump told reporters.