Egyptian, French Leaders Discuss Mediation Efforts On Gaza Ceasefire
The two leaders, on Saturday, stressed the importance of ensuring the delivery of adequate and appropriate humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.
They also emphasised the necessity of reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.
Sisi welcomed Macron's recent announcement of France's intention to officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, saying that the decision is part of France's ongoing efforts "to implement the two-state solution."
On Thursday, Macron announced that France will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September.
Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt's support for a French-Saudi initiative aimed at organising a high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, scheduled to be held in New York later this month.
Macron, for his part, expressed his country's full support for Egypt's mediation efforts, according to the statement.
The Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 have left more than 59,000 Palestinians killed and over 143,000 injured, according to Gaza's health authorities.
