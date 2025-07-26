403
Indian Security Forces Killed Four Armed Rebels
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jul 27 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security forces, gunned down at least four Naxals armed rebels, in the country's central state of Chhattisgarh yesterday, a local police officer said.
The encounter between the security forces and the armed rebels took place in the state's Bijapur district.
The local police recovered the dead bodies of the killed Naxals, besides a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The encounter was still going on.– NNN-PTI
