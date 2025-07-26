My Good Movers Expands Nationwide And Helps Consumers Find Reliable Movers With Ease

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2025) -, a leading platform for interstate and long-distance moving comparison and reviews, announces its nationwide expansion, now supporting consumers across all 50 U.S. states. The company's mission to simplify relocation by offering trusted, transparent moving options becomes fully available coast to coast.

In recent years, U.S. relocation trends have shifted. According to the National Movers Study, 28% of interstate moves were motivated by a desire to be closer to family, and moves to Sunbelt states rose by more than 60% in states like South Carolina and Alabama. To meet growing demand, My Good Movers has scaled rapidly, now featuring thousands of verified moving companies across the nation.







Trusted movers, nationwide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



My Good Movers empowers consumers with up-to-date data, verified reviews, and a user-friendly cost calculator. The platform compiles real customer feedback from sources like Google, BBB, Trustpilot, and other verified channels, ensuring credibility and transparency.

Key features include:



Moving Cost Calculator : Estimate long-distance moving expenses with 10% accuracy using aggregated data from hundreds of verified moves, helping consumers plan budgets reliably.

Independent Validation : All included movers are FMCSA-verified, licensed, and insured. My Good Movers never accept payment for ranking, ensuring unbiased recommendations. Comprehensive Guides : Their editorial team creates multi-step, in-depth guides on licensing, estimating, avoiding moving scams, and planning relocations.

"Our nationwide rollout makes it easier than ever for Americans to compare and hire reliable movers," said the CEO of My Good Movers . "Transparency, verified reviews, and user empowerment stay at the core of what we do."

To date, My Good Movers lists movers operating in all U.S. states, including fast-growing markets such as Florida, Texas, and California. Users report saving up to 20% on average by comparing multiple quotes , thanks to transparent pricing and side-by-side comparison tools. The platform's licensed recommendations reduce the risk of scams and hidden charges and help consumers find movers suited to their timelines and budgets.

Behind the scenes, My Good Movers maintains a content and research team composed of relocation experts, analysts, and digital professionals who vet each moving company using federal compliance data and real customer reviews.

The methodology includes:



Verifying FMCSA USDOT and MC registration

Filtering based on complaint history, licensing, insurance, and service scope Regular updates to maintain accuracy and avoid out-of-date listings

About My Good Movers

My Good Movers is a movers directory that provides a platform to consumers to find reliable, licensed, and insured movers across the U.S. By combining independent research, verified customer feedback, and transparent pricing tools, the platform eliminates uncertainty in the moving process and empowers consumers to make informed decisions. My Good Movers has become the trusted resource for long-distance moving in 2025.

Media Contact:

Jason Paul

My Good Movers

Email: ...

Phone: (239) 799-6077

Web:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: FG Newswire