J & K HC Overturns JKB Dismissal, Grants Pension
Justice Javed Iqbal Wani observed that Sheikh, who retired in June 2021 after 34 years of service, was dismissed nearly a year later, in April 2022, without being given a fair opportunity to defend himself. The court found that key witnesses were not examined, crucial evidence was ignored, and Sheikh was denied a chance to cross-examine those involved.
The charges related to temporary overdrafts allegedly sanctioned by Sheikh remained unproven, with the court noting that his claim of acting under verbal directions from seniors was never properly investigated.
Calling the inquiry“ritualistic” and biased, the court directed the bank to release all pending pensionary benefits within eight weeks, failing which an annual interest of 8% would apply.Read Also J&K HC Updates Rules to Protect Soldiers Water Sports Girl Bilquis Mir Wins Legal Battle As HC Slams ACB
