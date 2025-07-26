Shorter Hajj, Same Cost: Only 66 From J & K Apply

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a first, the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) has introduced a 20 day 'Short Hajj Package' for 2026. According to reports, the package covers minimum stay in Makkah and Madinah, and the core Hajj rituals in 20 days.

The package is aimed at individuals who cannot spare time for the usual 35–40-day stay due to work or personal commitments.

Officials from the J&K Hajj Committee said that while the package offers a shorter stay, primarily by reducing the number of days in Madina, it does not significantly lower the overall cost of the pilgrimage.

“The package is meant for those who cannot stay for the full duration. However, the expenses remain nearly the same because airfare, transportation, and most service charges are unchanged. The only adjustment is in accommodation,” the official said.

The official added that under this new category, India has been allotted 10,000 seats, with around 490 slots reserved for J&K across seven embarkation points, including Delhi.

Read Also Hajj 2026: J&K Sees Low Response as Deadline Nears Not in the Selfies: The Nightmare Kashmiris Face During Umrah

“Only 66 application forms have been received so far from J&K under the new package,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for Hajj 2026 is July 31, and officials expect that this new option might attract those struggling with tight schedules.

Last year, 3,606 pilgrims from J&K performed Hajj, while this year's application numbers remain low at 28% of the expected quota, indicating a downward trend.

As per the officials, the highest number of applications so far has come from Srinagar, where 527 applications have been received against an expected quota of 1,113 (47.34%). Pulwama follows with 194 applications out of 408 (47.60%). Samba district, however, tops the chart in percentage terms with 87.61% applications (19 out of 22).

J&K is witnessing a rapid decline in the Hajj pilgrimage. The comparative data for 2024 and 2025 reveals a sharp decline in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.(KNO)