Tropicale Foods Recalls Certain Helados Mexico And La Michoacana Products Due To Undeclared Milk
|LaMichoacana COCONUT (Single)
|10/3/2026-5/3/2027
|LaMichoacana STRAWBERRY (Single)
|10/1/2026-5/16/2027
|LaMichoacana BUBBLE GUM (Single)
|4/7/2027-4/19/2027
|LaMichoacana COOKIES AND CREAM (Single)
|4/9/2027-4/11/2027
|LaMichoacana MANGO (Single)
|2/3/2027-4/8/2027
|LaMichoacana 6 -PACK COCONUT
|11/25/2026-4/12/2027
|LaMichoacana 6-PACK STRAWBERRY
|6/3/2026-6/17/2027
|LaMichoacana 16-PACK VARIETY CREAM
|3/14/2027 and 3/16/2027
|LaMichoacana 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM
|9/9/2026 -4/12/2027
|LaMichoacana 6-PACK ROMPOPE
|4/24/2027-7/14/2027
|Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM
|5/29/2026-06/24/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI CHOCOLATE
DIP VARIETY CREAM
|12/17/2026-6/15/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI VARIETY
CREAM
|12/31/2026-5/2/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI
CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM
|1/14/2027-6/18/2027
Product was distributed at retail locations nationwide. Pictures of the recalled products are below.
The company conducted an audit of all product labels, which led to this recall. One consumer illness has been reported to date.
Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product if allergic or sensitive to milk. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.
