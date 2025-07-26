XRP Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Via Find Mining's New Payment Integration

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Find Mining has launched“Pay with XRP,” enabling global users to access mainstream crypto mining services using XRP. Manhattan, New York, 26th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Find Mining, a global cloud computing service provider, announced today that users can now use XRP to pay for its crypto Hashrate services. By funding their accounts with XRP, users can purchase cloud computing contracts tied to major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with profits automatically distributed on a daily basis. This update does not involve XRP mining itself-as XRP is not a mineable asset-but introduces XRP as a convenient payment method for accessing real blockchain mining services with a low barrier to entry. To facilitate a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining outlines a four-step process for users to get started with XRP payments. Create an account Visit the Find Mining official website, new users will receive a Hashrate reward worth $15 to help start the Hashrate journey. Top Up with XRP Once registered, users can access the“Top Up XRP” section to obtain a unique wallet address. XRP can be transferred from exchanges or personal wallets, with a minimum deposit requirement of 30 XRP. Choose a Hashrate Contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to match different user preferences, including short-term access, longer-duration options, and performance-focused plans.

Contract Type Payment Amount (USD) Duration (Days) Daily Return (USD) Total Return (USD) Sign-in Contract $15 1 $0.60 $15.60 Trial Contract $100 2 $4.00 $108.00 Basic Contract $1,000 10 $15.00 $1,150.00 Advanced Contract $10,000 20 $200.00 $14,000.00 Premium Contract $23,000 27 $690.00 $41,630.00

Start Receiving Mining Returns

Once the contract is activated, mining income is automatically calculated and credited to the user's account on a daily basis. Users can withdraw their earnings to an external XRP wallet or reinvest them to expand their Hashrate holdings.

Core advantages of the platform

XRP-Powered Access to Multi-Currency Mining

Users can use XRP to purchase cloud mining contracts linked to major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). All mining income is automatically settled in USD, offering a simplified and stable return experience across currencies

Automated Daily Settlement System

Find Mining handles all backend infrastructure, eliminating the need for users to manage hardware or mining nodes. Earnings are automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts on a daily basis.

Global Infrastructure Backed by 80+ Data Centers

Find Mining is supported by a network of over 80 data centers across multiple regions, helping ensure stable computing power delivery, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing.

New User Trial Incentive

Find Mining offers a trial contract for new users upon registration, allowing them to experience the platform's mining process without an initial deposit. The incentive is designed to lower the entry barrier and provide a risk-free onboarding experience.

Security and Compliance Infrastructure

Find Mining places a strong emphasis on fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform incorporates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a hot-and-cold wallet separation architecture, and adheres to relevant compliance standards in its operational jurisdictions.

24/7 Multilingual Customer Support

Find Mining offers round-the-clock customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance for users across global regions.

About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Find Mining is a global provider of crypto Hashrate services. The company delivers secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing solutions, offering users a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience.

Official Website:

App Download: Available via the official website