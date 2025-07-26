XRP Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Via Find Mining's New Payment Integration
|
Contract Type
|
Payment Amount (USD)
|
Duration (Days)
|
Daily Return (USD)
|
Total Return (USD)
|
Sign-in Contract
|
$15
|
1
|
$0.60
|
$15.60
|
Trial Contract
|
$100
|
2
|
$4.00
|
$108.00
|
Basic Contract
|
$1,000
|
10
|
$15.00
|
$1,150.00
|
Advanced Contract
|
$10,000
|
20
|
$200.00
|
$14,000.00
|
Premium Contract
|
$23,000
|
27
|
$690.00
|
$41,630.00
(Click here to view more high-yield contract details)
Start Receiving Mining Returns
Once the contract is activated, mining income is automatically calculated and credited to the user's account on a daily basis. Users can withdraw their earnings to an external XRP wallet or reinvest them to expand their Hashrate holdings.
Core advantages of the platform
XRP-Powered Access to Multi-Currency Mining
Users can use XRP to purchase cloud mining contracts linked to major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). All mining income is automatically settled in USD, offering a simplified and stable return experience across currencies
Automated Daily Settlement System
Find Mining handles all backend infrastructure, eliminating the need for users to manage hardware or mining nodes. Earnings are automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts on a daily basis.
Global Infrastructure Backed by 80+ Data Centers
Find Mining is supported by a network of over 80 data centers across multiple regions, helping ensure stable computing power delivery, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing.
New User Trial Incentive
Find Mining offers a trial contract for new users upon registration, allowing them to experience the platform's mining process without an initial deposit. The incentive is designed to lower the entry barrier and provide a risk-free onboarding experience.
Security and Compliance Infrastructure
Find Mining places a strong emphasis on fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform incorporates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a hot-and-cold wallet separation architecture, and adheres to relevant compliance standards in its operational jurisdictions.
24/7 Multilingual Customer Support
Find Mining offers round-the-clock customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance for users across global regions.
About Find Mining
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Find Mining is a global provider of crypto Hashrate services. The company delivers secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing solutions, offering users a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience.
Official Website:
App Download: Available via the official website
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment