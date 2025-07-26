PM Modi To Attend Rajendra Chola Millennium Celebrations In Tamil Nadu Today
Around noon, the Prime Minister will arrive at the renowned Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli district to attend the grand millennium celebration of the emperor's maritime expedition, which coincides with the observance of the Aadi Tiruvathirai Festival.
As part of the ceremony, PM Modi will release a commemorative coin in honour of Rajendra Chola I, paying tribute to one of India's greatest emperors and his far-reaching naval conquests that extended the Chola empire's influence across Southeast Asia.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in a series of other events in Gangaikonda Cholapuram later in the day, marking the millennium of Rajendra Chola's maritime achievements and reaffirming the Centre's commitment to preserving and promoting ancient Indian heritage.
PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening, after concluding his foreign visits to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.
He landed at Tuticorin Airport at 7:50 p.m., where he was received by Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and Union Ministers L. Murugan and Ram Mohan Naidu.
Soon after his arrival, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed terminal building of Tuticorin Airport, built for Rs 452 crore. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a range of development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore. These projects span crucial sectors such as transport, energy, and logistics, reflecting a strong push for infrastructure growth in the state.
Among the major initiatives unveiled were infrastructure projects worth Rs 550 crore in Tuticorin, power transmission works related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and electrification of the Madurai–Bodinayakkanur railway line.
