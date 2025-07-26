FEMA, SBA Providing In-Person Assistance At State Disaster Resource Center
Homeowners and renters in Lincoln County may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance for the severe weather that began June 23.
FEMA and SBA will support state-led recovery efforts at a state Disaster Resource Center. Staff can help residents apply for federal assistance, including grants from FEMA or low-interest SBA loans.
Staff will be available starting Saturday, July 26 at the following location:
LINCOLN COUNTY
Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Annex
709 Mechem Dr.
Ruidoso, N.M. 88345
Hours: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily
SBA provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations. For more program and location information, please go to . You may also apply online at sb . You may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email ... for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
FEMA staff can help residents in several ways including:
-
Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.
Contacting faith-based organizations, community groups, private sector businesses and public libraries that may have the capability to distribute disaster-related information to residents in the impacted county.
Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for long-term recovery.
Gathering information about impacts to communities.
Providing flyers explaining how to apply for disaster assistance.
For more information, visit fema/disaster/4886 . Follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook at facebook/femaregion6 and on X at x/FEMARegion6
