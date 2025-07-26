403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - President of the Maldives Mohammad Moaz and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar discussed means of boosting collaboration.
GAZA - The relentless campaign of the Israeli occupation forces on the devastated Gaza Strip continued as 57 Palestinian residents were martyred.
RAMALLAH - The Government Media Office in Gaza warned that more than 100,000 children in Gaza face the risk of mass death in an unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.
BEIRUT - An Israeli occupation airstrike killed two persons in Deb'aal municipality, Tyre district, in Lebanon's South Governorate.
LONDON - The United Kingdom and Australia signed a treaty for collaboration in the industry of fabricating nuclear-powered submarines.
TEHRAN - Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that six people were killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on a judiciary building in Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.
KUALA LUMPUR - The armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand kept exchanging firing with various weapons across the borders despite regional and international calls for de-escalation. (end)
