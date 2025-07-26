Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-26 08:07:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - President of the Maldives Mohammad Moaz and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar discussed means of boosting collaboration.
GAZA - The relentless campaign of the Israeli occupation forces on the devastated Gaza Strip continued as 57 Palestinian residents were martyred.
RAMALLAH - The Government Media Office in Gaza warned that more than 100,000 children in Gaza face the risk of mass death in an unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.
BEIRUT - An Israeli occupation airstrike killed two persons in Deb'aal municipality, Tyre district, in Lebanon's South Governorate.
LONDON - The United Kingdom and Australia signed a treaty for collaboration in the industry of fabricating nuclear-powered submarines.
TEHRAN - Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that six people were killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on a judiciary building in Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.
KUALA LUMPUR - The armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand kept exchanging firing with various weapons across the borders despite regional and international calls for de-escalation. (end)
ibi


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109846836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search