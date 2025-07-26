403
Top DPRK Leader Visited China-DPRK Friendship Tower
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jul 27 (NNN-KCNA) – Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited and presented a wreath to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower, yesterday, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the country's Fatherland Liberation War victory, state media reported today.– NNN-KCNA
