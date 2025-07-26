Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Top DPRK Leader Visited China-DPRK Friendship Tower


2025-07-26 08:06:38
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jul 27 (NNN-KCNA) – Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited and presented a wreath to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower, yesterday, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the country's Fatherland Liberation War victory, state media reported today.– NNN-KCNA

MENAFN26072025000200011047ID1109846834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search