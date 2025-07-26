403
French Pres. Reiterates Commitment To Syria's Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 26 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France's commitment to the unity, independence, and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic.
In a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Saturday, Marcon stressed that Syria's stability is a regional necessity and a humanitarian priority.
He also strongly condemned the recent Israeli escalation and ongoing violations of Syrian sovereignty, affirming the unity of Syrian territory and the restriction of the possession of weapons to the state, and calling on international parties to refrain from negative interference in Syrian affairs.
Macron expressed France's willingness to support Syria during the reconstruction and recovery phase through technical and humanitarian contributions, and to encourage the French private sector to gradually return to the Syrian market.
President Al-Sharaa expressed, for his part, appreciation for France's balanced position and its support for the rights of Syrians in terms of security, sovereignty, and stability.
He also welcomed any French economic and investment initiatives that contribute to rebuilding Syria and creating job opportunities, particularly in vital sectors devastated by the war.
Al-Sharaa underlined that Syria is open to cooperation with anyone seeking to support it, stressing that international investment should serve as a gateway to peace, not a tool for coercion.
In a related context, President Al-Sharaa addressed the recent incidents in Sweida Governorate, noting that the situation there is a direct result of the security chaos being perpetrated by outlawed armed groups, rebelling against the state and vying for influence through force of arms.
He affirmed that the Syrian state will not allow this situation to persist and will fully assume its responsibilities in enforcing security, holding perpetrators accountable, and reactivating state institutions in the region.
He stressed that any external attempts, particularly by Israel, to exploit these circumstances or intervene in Syrian internal affairs are completely rejected, affirming that Sweida is an integral part of Syria and its people are partners in building the homeland, not tools for any separatist or destructive agenda.
The two presidents agreed to maintain coordination and open joint dialogue channels to follow up on humanitarian, economic, and political files, within a framework that respects Syrian sovereignty and serves the interests of its people. (end)
