Trump Plays Golf In Scotland As Protesters Rally
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump kept a low profile on his Scottish golf course Saturday, ahead of meetings with top British and European leaders, as questions swirled at home about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump arrived on Friday on a visit that has triggered protests in Scotland, with hundreds lining the streets of the capital Edinburgh waving placards reading: "NOT MY PRESIDENT."
Frustrated by continued questions about his administration's handling of investigative files related to Epstein's criminal charges and his 2019 death in prison, Trump told reporters to focus on bigger issues and other people.
"You make it a very big thing over something that's not a big thing," Trump said. "Don't talk about Trump. What you should be talking about is the fact that we have the greatest six months in the history of a presidency."
White House officials hope some time out of the limelight will allow the Epstein controversy to die down, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in major cities.
Trump played at his Turnberry resort with son Eric and US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, waving to photographers following his arrival in his mother's birth country on Friday evening.
His presence has turned the picturesque and normally quiet area of southwest Scotland into a virtual fortress, with roads closed and police checkpoints in place.
Police officers – some on quad bikes and others on foot with sniffer dogs – patrolled the famous course and the sandy beaches and grass dunes that flank it.
Secret Service snipers were positioned at vantage points while some other golfers on the course were patted down by security personnel.
The 79-year-old Trump touched down on Friday at nearby Prestwick Airport as hundreds of onlookers came out to see Air Force One and catch a glimpse of its famous passenger.
The president has professed a love of Scotland, but his controversial politics and business investments in the country have made for an uneasy relationship.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump immediately waded into the debate surrounding high levels of irregular migration, and lashed out at renewable energy efforts.
"You better get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore," he said, adding that migration was "killing" the continent.
"Stop the windmills. You're ruining your countries," he added.
Trump's five-day visit, which is set to mix leisure with business and diplomacy, has divided the local community.
Several hundred protesters demonstrated outside the US consulate in the capital Edinburgh and in the city of Aberdeen, near where Trump owns another golf resort.
The protests were organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.
Participants held placards with slogans like "Scotland hates Trump" and waved Palestinian flags.
"I am here because of fascism in America under Trump's rule. I am here because of genocide in Gaza that is being funded and enabled by British and American governments," said 44-year-old Amy Hanlon in Aberdeen.
Cat Cutmore, 31, an Edinburgh resident, said she felt compelled to protest Trump's visit given her deep concerns about the worsening situation in Gaza after 21 months of war and what she sees as the US president's attacks on democratic principles.
"There comes a point where if you roll out the red carpet to somebody who has put citizens of his own country and people who are seeking asylum into prison camps, you're complicit," she said.
Janet MacLeod Trotter, another Edinburgh resident and author of historical fiction, said she was particularly angry that Trump was capitalising on his mother's name, which she shares.
On the trip, Trump will open a golf course near Aberdeen named after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and raised on a Scottish island before emigrating to the United States.
"We're just fed up with the way that he's using political clout to browbeat people around the world... he's coming here and using that as a gimmick to help his business interests," Trotter said.
Gabriele Negro, an Italian who works at the University of Edinburgh, said he was there to send a signal that he, like others, did not agree with Trump's immigration policies and stance on Gaza.
No demonstrations could be seen near Turnberry.
Not everyone was against his visit.
At Prestwick Airport on Friday evening, a boy held a sign that read "Welcome Trump" while a man waved a flag emblazoned with Trump's most famous slogan – "Make America Great Again".
"I think the best thing about Trump is he's not actually a politician, yet he's the most powerful man in the world and I think he's looking at the best interests of his own country," said 46-year-old Lee McLean, who had travelled from nearby Kilmarnock. "Most politicians should really be looking at the best interests of their own country first before looking overseas."
Trump had no public events yesterday, but he posted on his Truth Social network to say that he was talking with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to end their border conflict that has left at least 33 people dead (* see report on Page 8).
Trump is due to discuss trade with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry today.
He is also due to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, before heading to Balmedie in Aberdeenshire where he is expected to formally open a new golf course at his resort there.
Trump is scheduled to return to the US on Tuesday but will be back in the UK for a state visit between September 17-19, when he will be hosted by King Charles III.
