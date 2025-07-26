Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zaha Cultural Centre Holds Bazaar In Mafraq To Support Local Producers


2025-07-26 07:06:23
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Mafraq, July 26 (Petra) – Zaha Cultural Centre in Mafraq held a bazaar titled "Zaha Al Shaabi," which was attended by a notable number of visitors and featured extensive participation from local producers and artisans.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Centre said the bazaar aims to support productive families and provide small project owners with a platform to market their local products.
The showcased items included traditional foods, handicrafts and other craft products that reflect the cultural and heritage character of the community.
The event offered a valuable opportunity for participants from productive families and small business owners to introduce their products to visitors, helping them sustain and develop their work while enhancing their skills.
The bazaar received positive feedback from visitors, who expressed admiration for the quality and diversity of the products. They praised the initiative for providing craftsmen with a platform to display their creativity and for contributing to the growth of the local economy.

MENAFN26072025000117011021ID1109846741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search