Zaha Cultural Centre Holds Bazaar In Mafraq To Support Local Producers
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, July 26 (Petra) – Zaha Cultural Centre in Mafraq held a bazaar titled "Zaha Al Shaabi," which was attended by a notable number of visitors and featured extensive participation from local producers and artisans.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Centre said the bazaar aims to support productive families and provide small project owners with a platform to market their local products.
The showcased items included traditional foods, handicrafts and other craft products that reflect the cultural and heritage character of the community.
The event offered a valuable opportunity for participants from productive families and small business owners to introduce their products to visitors, helping them sustain and develop their work while enhancing their skills.
The bazaar received positive feedback from visitors, who expressed admiration for the quality and diversity of the products. They praised the initiative for providing craftsmen with a platform to display their creativity and for contributing to the growth of the local economy.
