Woman And Child Injured In Russian Shelling In Kherson Region


2025-07-26 07:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook .

“A 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka. The boy suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and wounds to his face, arms, and legs. He is currently in the hospital, where he is receiving all the necessary care,” he wrote.

According to Prokudin, the mother was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently conducting additional examinations.

Read also: SSU drones strike Russian radio electronics plant in Stavropol

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones attacked two territorial communities in the Kherson Region during the day.

